Sun Feb 16, 2020
AFP
February 16, 2020

Vlhova leads Robinson in WC giant slalom

Sports

AFP
February 16, 2020

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia: Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova edged into a first-run lead ahead of teenage star Alice Robinson in Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora.

The 24-year-old, bidding for her fifth win of the campaign, posted a time of 57.46 seconds to lead New Zealander Robinson by 24 hundredths of a second in Slovenia.

Vlhova currently sits third in the overall World Cup standings, 334 points behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who is taking a break from the circuit following the death of her father earlier this month.

Robinson, 18, is looking for her second World Cup victory, having stunned three-time overall champion Shiffrin in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden last October. Home favourite Meta Hrovat sat third at the halfway stage, 0.77sec behind Vlhova.

