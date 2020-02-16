Vlhova leads Robinson in WC giant slalom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia: Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova edged into a first-run lead ahead of teenage star Alice Robinson in Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora.
The 24-year-old, bidding for her fifth win of the campaign, posted a time of 57.46 seconds to lead New Zealander Robinson by 24 hundredths of a second in Slovenia.
Vlhova currently sits third in the overall World Cup standings, 334 points behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who is taking a break from the circuit following the death of her father earlier this month.
Robinson, 18, is looking for her second World Cup victory, having stunned three-time overall champion Shiffrin in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden last October. Home favourite Meta Hrovat sat third at the halfway stage, 0.77sec behind Vlhova.
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia: Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova edged into a first-run lead ahead of teenage star Alice Robinson in Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora.
The 24-year-old, bidding for her fifth win of the campaign, posted a time of 57.46 seconds to lead New Zealander Robinson by 24 hundredths of a second in Slovenia.
Vlhova currently sits third in the overall World Cup standings, 334 points behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who is taking a break from the circuit following the death of her father earlier this month.
Robinson, 18, is looking for her second World Cup victory, having stunned three-time overall champion Shiffrin in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden last October. Home favourite Meta Hrovat sat third at the halfway stage, 0.77sec behind Vlhova.