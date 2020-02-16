125,000 students participate in STEP test

STEP by Punjab Group of Colleges yesterday conducted Self-Assessment Test in Punjab and KPK. This test was without any fee. Over 125,000 students participated in this test in more than 100 branches of STEP in 70 cities of Punjab and in KPK. Some 2500 top scorers will be able to get the scholarship (Free Entry Test Preparation) from STEP. The result of this scholarship will be announced soon on the STEP website.

The purpose behind conducting the Self-Assessment Test was to help students so they could gauge their preparation before appearing for Entry Test 2020 and can also avail great scholarship opportunities.

Students appreciated this step of STEP saying they would be able to improve on their weak area before appearing for medical and engineering tests 2020.

An interactive and insightful session was also organized for students and their parents where STEP team and experts provided valuable information about entry test and answered their queries.***