Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

RCB issues notices to 15 illegal buildings

Islamabad

February 16, 2020

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to owners of 15 illegal buildings in different areas and asked them to submit their building plans, otherwise the buildings would be demolished.

According to a spokesman, the staff concerned conducted raids in Marbal factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misriyal Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad and other areas and issued notices to rules violators and asked them to submit their lay-out plan with RCB immediately.

