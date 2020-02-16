DRAP warns for selling costly coronavirus preventive gears

Islamabad : Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has taken strict notice of selling novel Coronavirus (nCOV) preventive gears at increased rates by the chemists.

In a notification issued here, DRAP had come to know that surgical masks, N-95 masks, Tyvek suit (a protective clothing that shields like armour to prevent contact with hazardous elements in different critical situations), goggles, disposable bags and other items were being sold at very high prices in the market.

DRAP in its statement had maintained that selling necessary equipment at an increased cost during emergency conditions was against the Islamic teachings and contradiction of state laws.

Keeping this in view, all chemists, pharmacists, medical store owners, whole sale dealers, importers and other concerned were directed to sale nCOV safety equipment on December, 2019 rates and abstain from increasing its prices, it added.

DRAP had advised the general public to report any chemists, pharmacist or retailer selling the aforementioned goods at higher prices to the concerned Drug Inspector DRAP on the following numbers, DRAP Islamabad 0300-5277129, DRAP Lahore 0333-4891155, DRAP Karachi 0321-9535828, DRAP Peshawar 0345-9174582.