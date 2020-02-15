CM Mahmood Khan to inaugurate Khanpur festival today

HARIPUR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the three-day Khanpur festival today) (Saturday).

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said the arrangements for the event had been completed and the CM would be guest of honour for the formal inauguration of waterside gala.

He said that food stalls, Khanpuri orange stalls, local handicrafts, cultural artifacts, books, history corner and play land area for children have been arranged to facilitate the picnickers.

He said that the cultural shows like folk music and dance, horse dance, PT and MT shows by the school children, gatka fight, para gliding and boating and other water sport activities would also be part of the festival. The DC expressed the hope that apart from thousands of visitors the event was likely to attract the foreigners especially the ambassadors of different countries.