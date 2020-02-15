close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

CM Mahmood Khan to inaugurate Khanpur festival today

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

HARIPUR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the three-day Khanpur festival today) (Saturday).

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said the arrangements for the event had been completed and the CM would be guest of honour for the formal inauguration of waterside gala.

He said that food stalls, Khanpuri orange stalls, local handicrafts, cultural artifacts, books, history corner and play land area for children have been arranged to facilitate the picnickers.

He said that the cultural shows like folk music and dance, horse dance, PT and MT shows by the school children, gatka fight, para gliding and boating and other water sport activities would also be part of the festival. The DC expressed the hope that apart from thousands of visitors the event was likely to attract the foreigners especially the ambassadors of different countries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar