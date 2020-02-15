Fifteen children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kenscoff, Haiti: A fire swept through an unlicensed orphanage outside Haiti´s capital Port-au-Prince, killing 15 children, a local judge told AFP on Friday.
The building -- which had not been authorized to operate as an orphanage since 2013 -- housed about 66 children, said Raymonde Jean Antoine. The fire in Kenscoff -- a town of 50,000 south of the capital -- began shortly after 9:00 pm Thursday (0200 GMT Friday), she said.
Two children died in the blaze and 13 others died at a local hospital as a result of smoke inhalation, the judge added. The cause of the fire and the victims´ ages were not immediately known.
The two-story building was in a state of complete disrepair, with bunk beds -- some in deplorable condition -- crammed into small rooms, a cramped staircase and only one usable exit door, an AFP reporter saw.
