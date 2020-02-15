PSL 5: Jang Media Group releases Aaja Maidan Main for Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI: As the preparations for Pakistan Super League season 5 are in full swing, the Jang Media Group released the anthem for Quetta Gladiators for this year. Titled, “Aaja Maidan Main”, the song brings the spirit of sportsmanship alive and instills the enthusiasm to be prepared for the upcoming PSL season 5.

The Jang Media Group is the official partner of PSL last season’s winners, Quetta Gladiators, and is supporting the team this year. Sung by ET and Lucky Ali, Aaja Maidan Main opens with Shan-e-Pakistan, the tagline of Quetta Gladiators, introducing the line-up of players for the current year. The song is a depiction of how the PSL winners are ready to defend the title against the major players from other teams.

The song has shots of the team and snippets from last year’s victory, celebrating their win and also their preparation this year. The song is written by Zeeshan Mehboob and is motivating yet capturing while it has been produced by Numair Adil who came out with a catchy tune that you will be humming even later on as well.

With this release, Quetta Gladiator added another feather to their collection to motivate and encourage the players and keep the spirits of the supporters alive. The Quetta Gladiator, along with Jang Media Group, is all set for PSL Season 5 starting from the coming week.