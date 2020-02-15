NAB’s reply sought on acquittal plea in Ashiana case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal application filed by a co-accused in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings, wherein jail staff produced Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique and other accused. Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, also appeared.

A counsel on behalf of co-accused Bilal Qidwai submitted an acquittal application under Section 265-K of CRPC.

He pleaded the court to acquit the accused as the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence against him. At this, the court sought reply from the bureau and adjourned hearing until February 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that 10 accused had been indicted in the case, including the

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, whereas the court had recorded statements of 10 witnesses so far.