K-Electric kicks off safety drive to engage over 100,000 students

The K-Electric on Friday launched its ‘School Safety Awareness Drive 2020’ with an inaugural event held at a hotel. The event was attended by heads of educational institutions, senior government officials, representatives of the media and other stakeholders.

Under this safety drive, over 100,000 children in Karachi, between the ages of eight to 16 years, will be educated about basic principles of general safety, electrical safety, hazards of power theft and benefits of energy conservation with the aim to engage and sensitise students through activities, including quiz competitions and drills, a press release issued by the KE said. “The power utility has initiated this activity in the hope of filling a critical vacuum – the absence of safety courses and training sessions as part of regular curriculums,” it said.

Speaking at the launch, the K-Electric spokesperson said: “We believe that safety is everyone’s responsibility. Creating safe and resilient cities is also a key United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal; by taking the lead in inculcating awareness and ownership about personal and public safety, we seek to drive a societal change and students as our future leaders must be at the helm of this culture shift. We look forward to partnering with the managements of all participating schools and also look forward to the support of the government and other stakeholders in this initiative to ensure maximum impact.”

District South deputy commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “All stakeholders have an obligatory role to play in ensuring a safe and resilient community which underpins sustainable development.