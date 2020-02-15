12-year-old among three dead in road crashes

A 12-year-old boy was among three people who lost their lives and over eight others were injured in in road crashes in different areas of the city on Friday.

According to details, five people, including two women and a girl, were injured during a collision between a passenger bus and a rickshaw near the Cantonment Station, within the limits of the Frere police station.

The injured persons were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. Unfortunate, a 14-year-old girl, identified as Afshan, daughter of Khayal Khan, passed away during the treatment.

The injured being treated at the hospital are Shahida, 40, wife of Khayal Khan, Ataullah, 18, son of Khayal Khan, Nadeem, 45, son of Akbar, and Rabia, 38, wife of Ali Shaikh. The police said the bus driver escaped the scene after hitting the rickshaw. A case has been registered against the unknown driver and an investigation is under way.

In another accident, three people were injured when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle near Lashari Goth, within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station. The injured persons were taken to the JPMC for medical treatment where 12-year-old Aliur Rehman, son of Murad, lost his life, while Abdur Rehman, 28, and Faisal, 18 were under treatment at the hospital. The police have registered a case against the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Separately, a woman was killed and two others were wounded in a road crash on National Highway, within the limits of the Bin Qasim Town police station. The body and the injured persons were taken to the JPMC for an autopsy and medical treatment.

The police said the deceased woman was yet to be identified while the injured persons were identified as Amjad, 25, and Irfan Ramzan, 23. The police said the injured persons had been released from the hospital after medical treatment.

Boy dies in wall collapse

A 13-year-old boy died after a wall inside his house collapsed on to him in Lasbella on Friday. The family and neighbours rescued Saddam, son of Noor, from the debris in an injured state and took him to hospital, where he passed away during treatment. The Jamshed Quarters police said the family took the body away without any medico-legal formalities.

Man found dead

The body of an elderly man was found near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. Responding to information, an ambulance reached the scene and transported the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and then kept the body at a morgue for identification.

The police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim, and waiting for a post-mortem report which would determine the cause of death. No case has been registered and an investigation is under way.