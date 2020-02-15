Four labourers die in roof collapse

LAHORE :Four labourers died and five other people suffered multiple injuries when the roof an under-construction plaza collapsed in the Shafiqabad police limits on Friday.

Those who died included Khizar Hayat, Abdul Rasheed and Abu Huraira. The victims were working on an old building to install beam. The beam collapsed all of a sudden. As a result, labourers were trapped under the debris.

Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency removed bodies and five injured people from the debris. The injured were removed to hospital and bodies to morgue. Police also reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. The incident created panic in the locality. Further investigation is underway.

Former army man’s body found: A 54-year-old man was found dead in a drain on Zafar Ali Road in the Racecourse police limits on Friday. The victim has been identified as Qalandar Hussain, a resident of Sargodha. He was a retired army man. Police have collected evidence from the scene and started investigations into his death keeping in view all aspects. Police removed the body to morgue.

crackdown: Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 137 criminals in a crackdown and seized illegal arms and drugs.

Fourteen pistols, one rifle, more than 16kg charas and 132 litre liquor were seized. Model Town division police busted five gangs and arrested their 13 members along with recovery of loot worth more than Rs0.8 million from them. Police also seized thousands of rupees from 17 alleged gamblers and arrested four accused gamblers.

Moreover, 21 proclaimed offenders and court absconders of A and B categories were also arrested. Forty-five persons were held for violating the laws on wheelie, kite flying, firing in the air, loudspeaker, price control and tenants.

intelligence-based operations: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir has directed all the RPOs and DPOs to submit the details of police actions taken against criminals.

He also directed them to speed up intelligence-based operations. He directed them to review the security plan of sensitive installations, religious places, educational institutes and public places.

In this regard, Pakpattan DPO Sahabzada Bilal Omar while sharing the progress of the current month, February, said that police teams were working day and night to eliminate anti-social elements, drugs dealers and to improve the public service delivery projects in the district. He said police teams arrested 55 proclaimed offenders (POs), including four of A category and 51 of B category. Twenty-one court absconders, 24 target offenders were also arrested. A huge amount of drugs and illegal weapons were seized from 63 culprits in different operations. He said that in action against drug peddlers 29 cases were registered and 29 accused arrested while 2.70 kg heroin, 6.285kg charas, 384 bottles of liquor were seized. Thirty-four accused were arrested for having unlicensed arms, including 1 rifle, eight guns and 25 pistols.

On violation of Tenant Registration Act, three FIRs were registered and three accused were arrested. Four accused were arrested for illegally selling petrol.

During action against illegal refilling or sale of gas, two accused were arrested after registering 2 cases. Five accused were arrested in electricity theft cases. Stolen goods worth Rs 1,761,700 were also recovered from various culprits.