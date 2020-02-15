‘Open courts being heldto resolve problems’

FAISALABAD:On the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali jointly held an open court at Circuit House on Friday.

The officers of different departments were also present in the open court. The commissioner, the RPO and the DC listened to the public complaints and directed the concerned departments for early redressal of the public issues. Talking to the applicants, the commissioner and the DC said that weekly open court was being held to listen to the people’s complaints directly besides following the open-door policy of the Punjab government. They said that provision of every possible relief to the public was the mission of the divisional and district administration and public service departments had been mobilised in this regard. They assured that the genuine complaints of the citizens would not be left behind without prompt disposal.

They told that the regular monitoring was being carried out of the departmental measures on public applications. They said that the concerned officers had been directed to take the public complaints very serious and every possible remedy be provided to the complainant as per their satisfaction.

During the open court, the citizens presented complaints relating to the removal of encroachments, rectification of sewerage, vacation of illegal possessions and correction of the revenue record. The RPO said that a number of measures had been taken to control the crimes in Faisalabad and police officers had been directed to remain available for the public in the police stations. He said that negligence of any police officer would not be tolerated and the justice would be provided to the aggrieved persons at all cost. He issued orders to police officers for completing investigation of the cases on purely merit basis without any pressure.

Kashmir Bridge Underpass project: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has asked the officers concerned to accelerate their administrative and technical efforts for speedily completion of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass project.

He was inspecting the pace of work on the project here on Friday. The DC directed that comfort of the citizens should be kept in mind during the construction process. The deputy commissioner inspected the different parts of under construction underpass and checked the quality of construction.

He stressed upon utilising the available funds transparently and said that regular monitoring should be carried out on daily basis. He said that the mega project of the underpass was very important and significance for the easy flow of traffic on this site on Canal Road.