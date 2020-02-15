Balochistan, Sindh storm into Blind Cricket final

LAHORE: Balochistan and Sindh stormed into the final of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League being played in Karachi.

The final of the event will be played on February 15 at Cricket Ground PAF Faisal Base Karachi.On day five, last two league matches were played and in the first match, Balochistan beat Islamabad by 174 runs at Rashid Latif Academy, Karachi.

Sindh had already qualified for the final with 9 points while Balochistan had 6 after beating Islamabad. Thus Balochistan secured second spot to qualify for final.