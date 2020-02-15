close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Balochistan, Sindh storm into Blind Cricket final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

LAHORE: Balochistan and Sindh stormed into the final of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League being played in Karachi.

The final of the event will be played on February 15 at Cricket Ground PAF Faisal Base Karachi.On day five, last two league matches were played and in the first match, Balochistan beat Islamabad by 174 runs at Rashid Latif Academy, Karachi.

Sindh had already qualified for the final with 9 points while Balochistan had 6 after beating Islamabad. Thus Balochistan secured second spot to qualify for final.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports