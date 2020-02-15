Fury ready for ‘war’ in Wilder heavyweight title rematch

LOS ANGELES, California: Britain’s Tyson Fury vowed to deliver a career-best performance in his upcoming heavyweight title rematch with American Deontay Wilder, expecting a “war” in their February 22 showdown at Las Vegas.

The 12-round battle of unbeaten fighters for Wilder’s World Boxing Council crown is a rematch of a thrilling 2018 draw at Los Angeles. Fury was knocked down twice by Wilder in the first fight but the 31-year-old Englishman plans a more aggressive approach for the rematch.

“Never have I been as ready and focused for one fight as I am for this fight,” Fury said in a conference call Thursday. “I’m match fit. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m injury free. I’m ready for a war, one round or 12.”

Fury, the lineal champion, is 29-0 with one drawn and 20 knockouts while Wilder enters 42-0 with one drawn and 41 knockouts. “If I beat Deontay Wilder, I’ll be the best heavyweight of my era, standing alone,” Fury said.

Fury backed up prior comments saying he would knock out Wilder in the second round, saying he felt he needed a knockout to keep the outcome from the hands of the judges. “Won’t have to wait long to find out, will we?” Fury said. “We’ll see if I’m man enough to back it up.”