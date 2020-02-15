MCC beat Lahore Qalandars easily

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars collected yet another defeat in their bagful of T20 losses and this time round at the hands of visiting MCC team which won the match by 4 wickets here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

The MCC team is on a four-match tour of Lahore to show the world that Pakistan is safe for international sports.

Lahore Qalandars batting first made 135 runs in 20 overs. MCC reached the target for the loss of six wickets in 19.2 overs, thanks to Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel.

Bopara scored 42 runs from 37 balls, studded with two fours and a six. Patel made 31 runs from 25 balls, striking two sixes and a four. MCC captain Kumar Sangakkara, batting at number three, scored 25 off 27, hitting three fours. Mohammad Faizan got two for 18 in 2.2 overs and was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars. Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar made 45 and 40 not out, respectively, as MCC elected to field after winning the toss.

Fakhar smashed five fours and a six in his 36-ball stay at the crease, while Sohail’s 28-ball stay saw him hit two sixes and a four. MCC’s Roelof van der Merwe picked two wickets for 17 runs.

MCC will now face Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over match at Aitchison College on Sunday (tomorrow).