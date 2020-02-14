Hazara police to launch computerised driving test, bike ambulance service

ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara Traffic Police will soon launch computerised driving test and bike ambulance service, said a senior official on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at his office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic , Hazara, Tariq Mehmood said 10 tasks were introduced by the police under traffic management initiatives. These included no petrol to bike rider sans helmet, check on one wheeling, ban on underage motorcyclists, drug-free public, help book, 50 per cent challan books were taken back, quick response to accident response unit creation, Eagle Squad and the traffic tourist police. The SSP said the initiatives had reduced the number of traffic accidents, especially of motorbikes.

The official said the tourist police and Eagle Squad had facilitated a large number of tourists in the winter. He said an awareness campaign was launched with the help of local citizens and media. The official said a series of lecture will be arranged for the public transport drivers to help them improve their behaviour and public dealings. Regarding the burden of the traffic on the main Karakoram Highway, he stressed an early repair of the main KKH from Salhad to Mangal and Qalandarabad.

The official said loaded trucks are not allowed on newly constructed Hazara Motorway and Expressway which still keep the city roads busy and only 20 per cent of the load is shared by the Hazara Expressway as the main reason is not the installation of weight station on the Express Motorway by the National Highway Authority.