IHC stops teachers from corporal punishment to children

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday has banned corporal punishment to children at schools and sought reply from the government.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah heard petition filed by singer Shehzad Roy against corporal punishment to children at schools. The court issued directives to the Interior Ministry to take steps for prevention of school punishment under Article 14 of the Constitution.

Justice Minallah remarked that National Assembly also approved a similar bill highlighting the issue. However, the counsel of Shehzad Roy said that the legislation process is being delayed due to political matters. The court banned the corporal punishment and adjourned further hearing till March 5.

Shehzad Roy has moved petition seeking criminalising corporal punishment to the students at schools and educational institution on behalf of Zindagi Trust. In his petition he states that corporal punishment is nothing but inhuman and is damaging for mental and physical health. He asked the court to criminalise corporal punishments so that the children could grow mentally and physically.

Shahabuddin Astu Advocate, representing Shehzad Roy, told the court that under Article 89 of the Penal Code the scope of corporal S He said children are being beaten so severely and there are some cases of their death.

After hearing the case Shehzad Roy visited office of the Islamabad High Court Press Association. On this occasion Shehzad Roy informed journalists in detail about his campaign against torturing of children. He said that children born in Pakistan are beaten by parents, the teachers beat them when they go to school for making them good human, while in SHO beats them in the society. He said according to research torture increases only torture and this affects that part of the brain of the child which is damaged by corporal punishment and make them weak.