Apex Committee reviews security situation in KP

PESHAWAR: The security situation in the province, particularly in the merged tribal districts was reviewed in a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee here Thursday.

Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting, an official handout said. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present at the meeting along with Corps Commander Lt Gen Noman Mehmood. Other participants were KP Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, secretaries Home & Tribal Affairs and Relief and heads of the other law-enforcing agencies.

The participants were briefed about the progress made to extend administrative, judicial and police structure to the merged districts. The provision and utilization of development funds in the merged areas and special package to compensate the affectees of Waziristan for the material losses that they suffered were also discussed, the handout added.

The Governor said on the occasion that the people of the merged tribal districts have rendered great sacrifices for the motherland. He added that the government was taking pragmatic steps to address their sense of deprivation.