Police fail to track down SSP Mufakhar

LAHORE: The Lahore police are yet to track down SSP Mufakhar Adeel and his friend, though investigations into the incident have been expanded.

Police have also took a person into custody, who had received last message from the SSP, telling that he was neither kidnapped nor was missing, rather was on a special mission.

Senior police officers visited the rented house 129/M in Faisal Town and collected forensic evidence. Police recorded statements of five persons including three women. The house owner Aftab said he had rented out his house for Rs75,000 per month.

Meanwhile, his official jeep was recovered from near Emporium Mall. Sources said he had left his house alone on the night of 9th. His cell-phone was switched off in G-3 Johar Town. Police have also been monitoring CCTV footage of Safe City to check his movement.

According to sources cited by Geo News, the police are also investigating on the line that SSP Mufakhar Adeel could have gone into hiding himself to avoid his possible arrest, as the family of Advocate Shahbaz Tatla had been demanding the police probe him about the abduction of Shahbaz.