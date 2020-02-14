Delegates arrive to attend Guru Nanak moot

LAHORE:A delegation of sixty scholars, eminent writers and poets from India and other countries has arrived in Lahore for Guru Nanak Dev’s 30th international conference on Punjabi Literature & Culture organised by World Punjabi Congress from Feb 14 to 18.

The conference starts on Friday (today) and the whole day will be dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev. Syed Afzal Haider, Dr Deepak Manmohan, Sehajpreet Singh Mangat, Gurbhajan Singh Gill and Fakhar Zaman, Chairman WPC, will speak on the first day, in the evening two documentaries on Baba Farid & Bulleh Shah by Farrukh Zaman will be shown. On the remaining two days papers will be read on Punjabi literature and culture and other topics. Pammi Bai, famous folk singer of India, will perform on the evening of second day of the conference. On the last day there will be a Mushaira and a cultural programme. All programmes are being held at a local hotel.