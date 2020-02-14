Weather turning hot in City

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here Thursday while the mercury in City went up to 10°C and maximum was 23.3°C.

Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts. However, light rain/drizzling (with snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was witnessed at several cities, including Dir, Kalam, Pattan, Chitral, Drosh, Balakot, Parachinar, Mirkhani, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Bannu, Takht Bhai, Quetta, Zhob, Astore, Skardu, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Joharabad, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar and Murree while snowfall was recorded at Kalam and Skardu.

Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Parachinar where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 10°C and maximum was 23.3°C.