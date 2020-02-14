CM Usman Buzdar orders crackdown on adulteration

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to initiate a crackdown against the adulteration mafia adding that such elements did not deserve any leniency.

In a statement, he said that necessary steps should be taken for food safety and eradication of adulteration. The adulterers are playing havoc with the lives of the people and the government will go to every extent for the provision of pure food items to the citizens, concluded the chief minister.

Development projects: Usman Buzdar said the provincial government believed in the concept of composite development as it is the right of every area of the province.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said development projects had been designed keeping in view the needs of the people and consultation process had been started for the identification of development priorities. He emphasised that the development budget’s utilisation was better than the previous governments and added that critics should speak in the light of genuine figures. The past government left several incomplete projects in Lahore and other districts. The incumbent government made payments of a number of projects of the previous tenure and got completed the public welfare projects by rising above prejudice.

The chief minister disclosed that administrative arrangements were ready for the establishment of Southern Punjab secretariat. Funds have been allocated and secretariat would be established soon, he added.

The PTI has good relations with its allies and contrary to the wishes of the opponents; this alliance is stronger than before. This alliance is in the larger interest of the country and government is taking the allied party along, he maintained. The chief minister said that plots of those trying to create misunderstandings had been foiled. The opposition has no agenda and political orphans should remember that the government would complete its term and elections would be held at a fixed time.

The government is stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The public welfare is a priority agenda and no hurdle to the journey of public service would be allowed, he added.

FOCAL PERSON: Usman Buzdar has nominated Aftab Ahmed as overseas Pakistanis’ focal person for the UK. Chairman CM Complaint Cell has issued a notification. Aftab Ahmed will perform duties on an honorary basis to help in solving the problems of the Pakistanis and submit a report to the chief minister every month.

GRIEVED: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of children due to falling of roof of a house in Alipur Chattha and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.