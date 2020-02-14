Punjab govt, sugar dealers body talks succeed

ISLAMABAD: Four-hour long talks between Punjab government and sugar dealers association succeeded on Thursday as the four big detained sugar dealers were freed from Camp Jail. Provincial Secretary Foods Waqas Ahmed led the government team, while President of Punjab Sugar Dealers Association Rana Ayub and others represented the sugar dealers during the talks. Four big dealers, who were picked up from their houses at night raids three to four days ago, were released from Camp Jail as a result of the successful talks.