Khalid Maqbool meets PM

By Our Correspondent

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI and its key ally in Sindh, MQM-P, have reconciled after the latter’s convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, met Prime Minister Imran Khan here in the federal capital, sources informed Geo News. The two, according to sources, had discussed matters related to Siddiqui’s ministry during the meeting. Sources had earlier informed that the MQM-P leader had taken up charge of the Ministry of Information Technology and Communication; however, the Karachi-based party refuted the report. On January 12, the MQM-P had given the federal government a jolt as Siddiqui, then-minister for information technology, announced his decision to leave the federal cabinet over “unfulfilled promises”.

Siddiqui had said that his party had supported the federal government in every difficult phase but "injustice was still being done with Sindh".

Following the announcement, several PTI leader and ministers met the MQM-P in Karachi to hear the concerns that they had put forward. It must be kept mind that PM Imran had not accepted Siddiqui’s resignation.

MQM-P was not the only ally of the ruling party that has threatened to quit its coalition at the centre. The PTI got much needed relief on Monday after its leaders managed to convince the estranged PML-Q to not leave the alliance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reviewed the progress on the developmental projects of the federal government in Sindh amid indications of settlement of matters between the government and MQM-Pakistan.

He chaired a meeting to this effect here, which was attended by MQM-Pakistan leader and Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and federal secretaries of the respective ministries.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the meeting was given briefing on the progress so far made on developmental projects in Sindh with particular reference to Karachi.

The prime minister’s meeting with Dr Khalid Siddiqui is being seen as a hint of settlement of issues between the government and its Sindh-based ally. The prime minister had not so far accepted resignation of the IT minister, who had tendered resignation last month, fuelling speculations about the future of PTI-MQM bonhomie.