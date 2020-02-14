Koalas get lucky as Ewart Shadoff leads Australian Open

ADELAIDE: Jodi Ewart Shadoff made a lot of koalas happy by sinking seven birdies to lead the LPGA Australian Open with defending champion Nelly Korda three shots adrift after Thursday’s first round.

The Englishwoman fired a blemish-free 66 around the par-73 Royal Adelaide Golf Club having pledged to donate $100 for every birdie to a koala rescue charity with her sponsor matching the sum. Ewart Shadoff has one-stroke lead ahead of South Koreans Lee Jeong-eun and Park In-bee with three Americans — Marina Alex, Jillian Hollis and Amy Olson — a shot further back.

Korda, the daughter of former Australian Open Grand Slam tennis champion Petr, is lurking in a pack of 10 after a four-under 69. Ewart Shadoff benefited from being back in the clubhouse before breezy conditions kicked in and with seven birdies in the bag already, that’s $1,400 to help the furry marsupials.

“I mean again, really solid, really happy to make seven birdies. I’m donating to the Adelaide Koala Rescue this week for birdies, so it’s nice to make a tonne today,” she said. Told she would be making a lot of koalas happy, she replied: “Yes, I hope so.” Ewart Shadoff’s best showing on the LPGA Tour was her second place at the 2017 British Open. She said: “I feel ready,” when asked of she could grab her maiden victory.