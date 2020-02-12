PNCA to commence performing arts classes

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced different art classes including painting, singing, acting and music instruments starting from next week here.

The classes of vocals, musical instruments, dance, drawing, acting and calligraphy will commence here at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres organized by the management to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities.

Students as well as aspirants have been invited through advertisements who will be trained under renowned professionals.

An official of PNCA told that for vocal training ustad Ahmad Khan while Adnan Haider for Rubab, Sarfraz Masih for Tabla, Umair Khan for guitar, Salman Adil for Flute, Jahangir Sagar for Violin and Nadeem Hussain have been hired to teach keyboard.

He added that the PNCA Director General Dr Fozia Saeed was taking keen interest in promoting classical music along with other form of arts among the youth of the country who was passionate about performing arts.