Bilawal praises China for fighting coronavirus with courage

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government for combating coronavirus with planning and courage.

“China is a close friend and passing through a difficult phase and we are with China in this trying time,” he said in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, on Tuesday at Zardari House Islamabad.

During the meeting Bilawal handed over a letter to Chinese ambassador addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The PPP chairman expressed solidarity with Chinese president over coronavirus.

Both the leaders discussed the situation of Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan. Bilawal expressed concern about Pakistani students. He also discussed hurdles in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. He said that this project was realised by President Asif Ali Zardari. He said the PPP laid the foundation of Pak-China friendship.

Ambassador Yao Jing thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his positive thoughts.