Faiz Aman Mela on 16th

LAHORE :Arrangements have been finalised for the ‘Faiz Aman Mela’ that will be held here on February 16. A meeting of the central organising committee of Faiz Mela was held at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday to finalise the arrangements.

Progressive poet Baba Najmi and human rights activists Diep Sayada and Farooq Tariq chaired the meeting regarding Faiz Mela. According to the programme, Faiz Mela will be started at 1pm in Bagh-e-Jinnah Open Air Theatre on February 16 Sunday with powerful music performances. There will be four different sessions of music, poetry, dialogues and classical dance in the Mela. There will be an open dialogue on ‘Thought of Faiz and Today’s Youth and Student Unions.”

The problems of the youths and students will be highlighted in the session by young orators. A ‘Mushaira’ will be held with progressive poet Baba Najmi in the chair in which noted progressive poets will recite their poetry. In another session, singers Taranum Naz, Ameer Ali and Adeel Barki will give their performances.

A photo exhibition having pictures related to struggle for human rights in the region will also be part of the Faiz Mela. Book stalls will also be set up. The Faiz Aman Mela is celebrated every year to pay tribute to the legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz by journalists, poets, intellectuals, peasants and different progressive and political groups. As many as 47 organisations and groups are celebrating the Faiz Mela this year in collaboration with each other. ‘Hum Dekhen Gey’ will be the theme of Faiz Mela this year as it was decided in the meeting.