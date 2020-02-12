close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
February 12, 2020

Indian troops open fire on protesters in IOK, many hurt

Top Story

February 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured when Indian troops opened fire on protesters in Tehgam area of Kapwara district in Indian Occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, the hometown of prominent Kashmiri martyred leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

The protest demonstration was organised on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbool Butt, today. He was hanged by India on this day in 1984 in Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail, Kashmir Media Service reported. The troops arrested many protesters on the occasion.

A spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement in Srinagar said that Shah Himaly Begum, the mother of Shaheed Maqbool Butt, led the protesters. The participants of protest demonstration demanded the release of all illegally detained Kashmiri leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Farooq Dar and Zahoor Ahmad Butt.

