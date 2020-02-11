Work underway for establishment of 69 fruit parks

FAISALABAD: The departmental work is going on speedily for the establishment of 69 fruit parks in the FDA City Housing Scheme.

More than 1,500 plants have been planted in four parks while ground leveling work is also underway on the other land specified for the parks. Meanwhile, FDA Director General Sohail Khawaja visited the FDA City to check the departmental work of fruit parks on Monday. FDA City Project Director Sohail Masood, Deputy Director Administration Yasir Ijaz and other officers were also present. It was told that the plants of guava, orange, lemon and citrus had been planted and plants of other fruits would also be planted on the remaining land specified for the parks after making the land cultivatable. While reviewing the process of plantation, the FDA Director General said that the fruit parks were being established by the FDA which was a part of Clean and Green Pakistan Programme.

He said that not only environment would be greenish and pleasant by growing the fruit parks but also the production of different kinds of fruits would be increased to meet the needs of food. He said that the citizens could be attracted towards the fruits parks for their amusement and special recreational arrangements would be made for the interest of children.

He said that the residents of the FDA City Housing Scheme could take pride on this unique and significant initiative of growing fruit parks in this locality.

He directed the concerned officers for properly looking after the fruit parks for early nourishment of plants and getting the yield of fruits in next season. The DG also visited different areas of the FDA City and reviewed the electrification network installation, waste water disposal, boundary wall, security matters and other issues confronted to this housing scheme. He directed the staff for ensuring the protection of green belts, plants and cleanliness. He also checked the performance of one-window operation counter at Project Management Unit building and ordered the staff for best service delivery.