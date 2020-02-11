Encroachments demolished, expired food seized

PESHAWAR: The district and of Town-II administrations on Monday removed encroachments from the sewerage lines in Chamkani area of the district.

The official along with the policemen started the operation using heavy machinery and demolished the illegal structures constructed over the sewerage lines. The encroachment had made the cleaning of the sewerage line difficult and the waste-water was leading to problems.

The administration also directed the residents to clear the encroachments within two days. In another action, the administration seized a huge quantity of expired drinks and edibles. During routine checking, the officials stopped a van and checked the expiry dates of the commodities. Two persons were arrested after recovering expired drinks and edibles from the van. The official said that raid would be conducted in the markets where these products had been supplied so far.