PDMA says 30 flood-hit schools reconstructed

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) has said it has reconstructed and handed over 30 flood-affected schools to the KP Education Department while the work on 80 other damaged schools is in progress.

A press release said the PDMA KP has reconstructed 18 schools in Malakand division. Of these six are in the Swat district, four in Lower Dir, five in Upper Dir, two in Malakand and one in Shangla. A total of 12 schools were reconstructed in the other districts. There were seven in Nowshera, three in Charsadda and two in Dera Ismail Khan.

The press release said five schools in the Upper Dir district have been completed while six others shall be completed soon. At the end of 2017, PDMA-PaRRSA was tasked with reconstructing the schools with financial support from the international donor agency, USAID. Head Teacher of the GPS Nehag Dara, Sher Ahmad, said the school was handed over to them and they had resumed classes there. Zubair Khan, a class-IV student, said that he was excited to study at the newly built school as it was hard to receive education in tents.