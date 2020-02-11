CM Mahmood Khan phones public to get feedback about service delivery

PESHAWAR: In an attempt to assess service delivery and to seek feedback from the public, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan phone up the people who had visited police stations and Patwari Khanas in different cases.

An official handout said the chief minister called people randomly from a list of visitors to police stations and Patwar Khanas. He issued the directives for legal action where the public feedback was unsatisfactory. Separately, Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Relief, commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province and others.

He directed the officials to make public representatives part of Khuli Kutchehries (public forums). He called for ensuring stern monitoring of Patwaries throughout the province to root out malpractices and facilitate public.

The chief minister stated that the provincial government would not tolerate negligence in public services delivery. He directed the officials that various issues which surfaced in the computerization of land records in Mardan district which should be addressed promptly.

The chief minister stated that pragmatic steps should be undertaken to facilitate public in all matters related to the Revenue Department. Mahmood Khan said that special focus should be given to administrative matters in the merged districts.

He directed for the shuffling of staff who have been rendering services against their current portfolios for years.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to undertake monitoring of developmental schemes. He said the work on the traffic management plan for the divisional headquarters should be expedited. He made it clear that the writ of the government should be visible at every platform to assure public of the fact that it was not only aware of their problems but was also taking measures for their solutions.

The chief minister directed that centralized team of departments concerned should be constituted for inspection of edible items instead of separate inspections and imposition of fines. He added that the government was addressing the root causes of all the problems being faced by the people.

Mahmood Khan directed the deputy commissioners to functionalize complaint cells at districts level along with extension of revenue darbars to all the districts on the pattern of Peshawar.

He also directed for the extension of Peshawar Revival Plan to all the districts of the province and appointment of an officer for monitoring and follow-up of the clean and green drive to give periodical reports about all the activities undertaken under the drive. Mahmood Khan directed that the acquisition of land for developmental activities should be streamlined.

He made it clear that merit and transparency would prevail during the tenure of incumbent government for which powers of posting and transfers at the provincial and district level have been devolved to the chief secretary and deputy commissioners, respectively to root out political interference and ensure merit.