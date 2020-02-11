‘School Road Safety Campaign 2020’ begins

Inaugurating the ‘School Road Safety Campaign 2020’, DIG Traffic Police Javed Mehr said students at schools will also take part in the traffic awareness drive in two months.

The traffic police chief was speaking at ceremony organised by the All Private School Management Association, in partnership with the Consumer Association and the Sindh Traffic Police, at a local banquet at Water Pump Federal B Area.

At the ceremony, DIG Mehar said there were four stages of the campaign, and in the third phase school children would be the ones controlling the traffic. Mehar said the campaign aimed at raising awareness of traffic laws among school children.

In the first phase, he said, “we will raise awareness in 100 schools of Karachi South and Karachi Central in the next two months in two stages”.

In the third phase, he said, “school children will wear traffic police uniforms and control the traffic under the supervision of our officers”. The DIG Traffic said strict implementation of the traffic rules was a benefit to everyone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consumer Association chairman Kokab Iqbal said jumping traffic signals meant that “you put your life in danger”. He lauded the traffic police for making it sure that laws implemented which had resulted in a better traffic situation.

The campaign would culminate before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. In the fourth phase, traffic police personnel stationed at various locations will be presented with certificates and flowers by representatives of the All Private Schools Association and other associations.

In the ceremony, All Private School Management Association chairman Syed Tariq Shah, vice chairman Atiq Naseer Shamsi, president Furqan Bilal, DMC Central chairman Rehan Hashmi and others also spoke.

A young student, Hamza Sultan, presented a bouquet to the DIG traffic in the traffic police uniform. The DIG Traffic gave shields and certificates to police officers and others.