New project on women leadership launched

Islamabad:Over 300,000 women will benefit from a new project on women’s political and civic rights launched on Monday by Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA).

The project titled ‘Women’s Enjoyment of Rights, Empowerment and Leadership (WE’RE Leaders)’ is a four-year project funded by the Canadian government. The project is designed to strengthen women’s democratic rights by enhancing their civic and political participation, with a special focus on young and marginalised women.

The project will reach out to an estimated 70 million people through its various radio, and electronic media campaigns. Activities will be carried out in the federal capital as well as 20 districts in Pakistan including the four provincial capitals.

The launch event was attended by the representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), national rights-based commissions, civil society organizations, and the media. Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour was the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, the Canadian High Commissioner highlighted the importance of women’s participation as a goal of Canadian international assistance. Also present was the Additional Director General (Gender Affairs) of the ECP, Nighat Siddique, who applauded TDEA’s role as a strategic partner in the ECP’s campaign to enhance women’s NIC and voter registration. Shahid Fiaz, the CEO of TDEA, thanked the Canadian people for their continued support.

The Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA) is a civil society organization that works to empower citizens – particularly women – to work for civil liberties, and improved governance in Pakistan.

WE’RE Leaders is being implemented by TDEA along with member organizations of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN). The 5-million Canadian dollar project expands on Global Affairs Canada and TDEA’s long-running commitment to women’s empowerment. Project interventions are designed to create a conducive gender-positive environment, as well as build the capacities of women to run for public office, and pursue positions of leadership.