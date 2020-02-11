close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

PHC asks govt to release contractors’ funds

National

Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

BISHAM: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Monday inaugurated the sub-jail building in Bisham.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the jail which was constructed at a cost of Rs7 million, he asked the government to release funds to the contractors to help them complete the 34 related projects in the province. The inspector general of prisons and registrar PHC also accompanied the chief justice.

District and Sessions Judge of Shangla, Hayat Gul Mohmand, District Bar Association Shangla President Fayyaz Ahmad Advocate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council member Haqnawaz and others also spoke on the occasion. Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth said that 34 projects were being undertaken, but funds were not released to the contractors, which had led to an increase in the project cost.

The chief justice said that construction work on the Bannu Judicial Complex was over two years back, but the money was not being released to the contractor. He recalled that he had started practising law from Shangla district. He said that he would plead the cases of coalminers.

