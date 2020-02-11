close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

JCP recommends Justice Qasim Khan as LHC CJ

Top Story

Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday recommended name of Justice Qasim Khan as Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC). Meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here in the Supreme Court with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the chair. It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, the incumbent Chief Justice of Lahore High Court is going to retire on March 18, 2020. On January 2, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) for a brief period of two months and 18 days. Following JCP’srecommendation, name of Justice Qasim Khan name now will be referred to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment, which has the authority to approve or disapprove any name.

