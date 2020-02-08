Metro service rescheduled

Rawalpindi : The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Friday changed bus service schedule here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to security reason during test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh during cricket teams.

The changed schedule of Metro Bus Service (MBS) will continue till February 11. According to Metro Bus Authority (MBA), the bus service would start at 11:00 am instead of 6:00 am and will again remain suspended from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm every day till the end of the test match.

Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Shumaila told ‘The News’ that due to security reason during cricket test match, they have changed bus service schedule. This practice will remain continued till February 11, she said.

Meanwhile, stringent security measures have been adopted for the cricket match as dozens of police officials have been deployed at every metro station in Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident.

Stadium Road will remain closed for all kinds of traffic every day till February 11. Over 5,000 police officials have been deployed to maintain law and order situation during the match. Sharpshooters have also been deployed on the rooftop of buildings around stadium to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, all kinds of traffic was diverted to Islamabad Expressway before Faizabad Bridge. All kinds of traffic coming from Islamabad enter Rawalpindi via Koral, Khanna Bridge and Dhoke Kala Khan.

According to traffic plan, traffic coming from Islamabad 9th Avenue, IJP Road will use Pindora Chungi, New Katarian, Carriage Factory, Chak Madad and Pirwdahi rather Double Road to enter Rawalpindi.