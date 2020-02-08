Tributes paid to Ghalib, Faiz, Sufi Tabassum

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council organised a session to pay tribute to famous poets, writers, like Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Sufi Tabassum. In the new monthly session of cultural and literary programmes stars have laid new examples in Alhamra.

Nazir Ahmed Musical Society has well-used a platform of Alhamra in musical evening that he received appreciation from the audience. Lahore Arts Council Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra in cooperation with GCU was succeeding in art field. Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Sufi Tabassum are the big names in literary world of the sub-continent.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra was organising different plays and musical nights in collaboration with other institutions and encouraging the talented youths.

He said Faiz Ahmed Faiz, a poet and journalist, combined in his poetry the themes of love, beauty, and political ideals into a vision of a better world and goodness. Faiz's first language was Punjabi but he gained fame with his poems written in Urdu, a language similar to Arabic. Faiz was the first Asian poet to receive the Lenin Peace Prize, awarded by the Soviet Union in 1962. In 1976, he was awarded the Lotus Prize for Literature. He was also nominated for the Lenin Prize shortly before his death in 1984.

Kazim Raza, Faizan Haider, Sajid Mukhtar, Zahid Hashmi, Mathis Batool, Zainab and Fazeel participated in Nazir Ahmed Musical Society.