Opposition resubmits requisition for KP Assembly session

PESHAWAR: The joint opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday again submitted a requisition in the assembly secretariat for convening the house session as its earlier plea was rejected on technical grounds.

Salahuddin Khan and Shagufta Malik of the Awami National Party (ANP) submitted the requisition. It was under Clause 3 of Article 54 read with Article 127 of the Constitution along with a 15-point agenda. The opposition had earlier submitted the requisition on January 31st after the governor’s decision to prorogue the session sine die. The requisition was rejected due to the signatures of some members of the provincial assembly whose membership had been suspended for non-compilation of assets declaration.

The agenda points for the requisition include discussion on the net hydel profit, problems faced by growers, increase in electricity tariff, problems in development process in the newly merged tribal districts, financial issues of public sector universities in the province, solarisation of tube-wells, Bus Rapid Transit project, flour crisis, auditor general’s report and the price-hike.

The assembly session was adjourned on January 14 till the 27th of the previous month. It was then adjourned till February 7 but again prorogued sine die without holding a sitting.