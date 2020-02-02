close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
AFP
February 2, 2020

Mohammad Allawi named new Iraq PM

AFP
February 2, 2020

BAGHDAD: Iraq's president Saturday named ex-communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the country´s new premier, the nominee announced, two months after Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned from the post under pressure from the street. President Barham Saleh had told Iraq's divided parliament that he would name his own candidate unless it nominated someone by February 1.

Allawi, 65, in a video he posted to Twitter, said Saleh had named him and that he would form a new government in line with protesters´ demands.

