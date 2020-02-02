SC not to spare those targeting judiciary: CJP

MULTAN: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said the judiciary is not afraid of anyone, it has no internal weaknesses and the Supreme Court of Pakistan would not spare those targeting the judiciary in the name of protocol.

He was addressing a seminar on Civil Rights and Duties of the State, organized by the Multan High Court Bar Association with MHCBA President Malik Haider Usman in the chair on Saturday. The CJP said the Supreme Court of Pakistan would decide the matter of protocol instead of ignoring it without taking notice. The SC is the most superior court of this country, which knows how to use powers and authority. Earlier, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Abid Saqi criticized the government for accusing SC judges of taking extraordinary protocol. The CJP quoting Abid Saqi said the SC would not spare those targeting the judiciary. He said people should not be afraid of working on civil rights as the doors of justice are open to everyone without any prejudice. The seminar topic is very important, which needs unabated debate and continuous struggle. He said he has visited the Multan city and taken notice of a news item which highlighted the poor plight of the Multan Children Park. He said he visited the park, but the administration quickly took measures to improve the park condition before his visit. He hoped the park would be a model providing healthy environment to schoolchildren in the future. He said he had meetings with Multan RPO Wasim Ahmed Khan, Commissioner Shanul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak and CPO Zubair Dreshak and discussed with them law and order situation. They are all making efforts to improve the situation. However, the city lacks plantation and streetlights. The CJP took notice of cutting mango trees for establishing residential colonies. He asked the district administration to save mango trees. Earlier, he visited the shrines of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam and Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya. LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid, Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Qasim Khan, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed, Supreme Court Bar Association President Syed Qalb-e-Hassan and Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Abid Saqi spoke.