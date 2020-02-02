10 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted grand search and combing operation in the areas of Shamas colony, a police spokesman said.

Under supervision of SP (I-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaik this search operation was also participated by personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Shams colony and surroundings.

The officials nabbed ten. They checked 233 persons by screening 121 houses.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

“Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard” the DIG added.