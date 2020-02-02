Spanish ambassador says business climate of Pakistan improved

Islamabad : Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran has said business climate of Pakistan has improved adding many Spanish companies and businessmen are keen to set up businesses in Pakistan.

He said a Spanish company is opening super markets in various cities of Pakistan catering to day to day needs of people.

The Spanish ambassador made these remarks during a reception hosted in his honour by the business community of Islamabad.

The President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Presidents of the chamber also attended the function. The ambassador further said a company wants to build a mosque in Pakistan on the pattern of Qurtaba mosque in Spain. The ambassador also appreciated the initiative of Islamabad Chamber to make the city clean and green and assured his support in this regard. — DNA