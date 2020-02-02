Rangers arrest 15 suspects in raids

The paramilitary force on Saturday claimed to have arrested 15 suspected criminals, including extortionists, in Karachi.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted raids in Kalri and Baghdadi areas and arrested two men, identified as Ibrahim and Sher Ali. The two were allegedly involved in a number of extortion cases in different parts of the city.

Troops also conducted raids in Ferozeabad, Papoosh and Madina Colony where they caught eight men, identified as Naseebullah, Wahab Khan, Abdullah, Rehmatullah, Hameedullah, Fahim Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Akbar and Shoaib.

The men were said to be involved in a number of street crime and other robbery incidents.

In Paposh, Jackson and Ferozeabad, five suspects -- Rashid, Amanullah Khan, Asif Khan, Saddam Hussain and Syed Qurban Ali – were taken into custody.

They were alleged to be involved in criminal activities, including drug peddling.

The soldiers also seized weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects, who were handed over to police for further legal action.