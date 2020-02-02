‘3,000 cops martyred in Sindh in last two decades’

Many seminal changes have been taken place in the Sindh police force over the past 177 years of its existence, but its tradition of valour has not waned. In the last two decades alone 3,000 police personnel have embraced martyrdom, which is a shining testimony to its resolve.

This was stated by former Sindh inspector general of police Saud Ahmed Miraz at an Adab Festival session titled “A History of The Sindh Police’, who was held at the Arts Council on Saturday.

The session, was also addressed by former IGP Aftab Nabi and moderated by Omar Shahid Hamid, was told about the history of the Sindh police since 1843.

Mirza, who is also the founder of the Sindh Police Museum, speaking of important historical facts about the provincial police, said that in 1843 soon after the annexation of Scinde, Sir Charles Napier ordered raising the Scinde Police in his earliest edicts as governor. Sir Charles Napier’s system was based on two principles: firstly, the police force was to be completely separated from the military, and secondly it must be an independent body to assist the collectors in discharging their responsibilities for law and order but under their own officers.

Sir Charles Napier espoused the principle that the civil police and the military forces must be kept quite separate. Indeed, it was a pragmatic idea and a new approach to the problems, which was eventually followed throughout India in phases in years to come.

Mirza said that initially the police department was under the command of a captain of police, directly subordinate to Governor Sir Charles Napier, but later from 1843 till 1848 the Scinde Police comprised three districts, namely Kurrachee, Hyderabad and Shikarpoor, and its total strength was 2,400, and crime incidents were 151.

The force was divided into three branches, i.e. Sind Mounted Police, City Police and Rural Police. The three branches were supplemented by the levy of irregular horse, Barakandazis and Paggies. After the departure of Sir Charles Napier, the commissioner of Sindh became the overall supervisor of police.

The first captain of the Sindh police was William Brown, who was appointed as the first superintendent and captain of police. Brown was soon after replaced by Capt Edward Charles Marston, who was part of the force till 1872. After reverting to the army due to government regulations, Charles Marston rejoined the British Army and retired as major general.

Charles Marston had abiding love for Karachi and never went back to the UK after his retirement and resided In Karachi till his death in 1902.

1850s and 1860s

Former IGP Saud Ahmed Mirza told the session that Mellor augmentation in the Sindh Police took place in the wake of the 1857 rebellion. Its strength increased from 3,157 to 4,013 men. The Sindh Police was eminently successful in quelling the 1857 rebellion. It rounded up almost all the miscreants. After the recommendation of the 1st Police Commission in 1860 native police ranks were abolished and English ranks were introduced. An Iinspector general was appointed for Bombay Presidency at Poona; however, for some administrative reasons, the commissioner in Scinde continued to supervise the Scinde Police. The Railways Police was constituted in the 1860s after the laying of a railway line from Karachi to Hyderabad for the protection of passengers and goods and the railway line.

Bombay Presidency IGP

In the wake of the Police Commission report, the post of Captain and Commandant of the Sindh Police was abolished. During 1867-1887, the Sindh Police saw major changes in the form of its administration and command after the creation of the post of IGP/Bombay Presidency in 1885.

Thereafter, the commissioners ceased to command the police force. Lieutenant Colonel J J Wise was appointed as the first IGP/Bombay Presidency in 1885. In 1902 upon recommendation of the Simon Commission, a new rank of DIGP in Sindh was introduced and by 1902 two new districts Thar and Parkar, Upper Sind Frontier, were created. The strength of the Scinde Police increased to 4,263, while crime incidents totalled 5,636 around the turn of the 20th Century.

In 1902 forest and riverine police was created under the command of an ASP F M Gadney at Hyderabad to curb the crime of cattle-lifting in the riverine area of Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Thatta. In 1903 the post of DIGP was sanctioned for Sindh and Sir E C Cox Bart was appointed as the 1st DIGP Sindh.

Mirza said that in 1902 a Finger Print Bureau under an inspector was established in Karachi and in 1905 a unit of the CID was also created to keep a close watch on anti-British sentiments in the province. During the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s the Sindh police had to weather a lot of political agitation instigated by Congress Khaksar and other religious nationalist forces, i.e. Hurs. In 1935 Sindh became a separate province and had its own IGP. E E Tumer was appointed 1st IGP Sindh after the creation of the province in 1936.

Reorganisation

Former IGP Ahmed said that in 1946-51 the Sindh police covered eight districts (Karachi, Hyderabad, Shikarpur, Tharparkar, Nawabshah, Upper Sindh Frontier, Sukkur and Larkana) and its strength was 5,428, while the total crime incidents numbered 12,099.

In the 1950s, yet another reorganisation was affected under the leadership of Sir Oliver Gilbert Grace. Its main feature was formation of Border Police. Muhammad Sharif Khan was appointed as 1st native IGP of Sindh in 1951.

He added that with the implementation of One Unit in 1956 the Sindh police was merged into the West Pakistan Police. In 1971 the provinces were restored and the Sindh police regained its separate identity.

Ever since, the force has grown exponentially and today it has 105,000 personnel on its roll and is organised in six ranges comprising of 23 districts, besides, several specialised units, i.e. CTD, AVLC, and SSU.