Sun Feb 02, 2020
AFP
February 2, 2020

China Masters badminton postponed over virus outbreak

Sports

BEIJING: China’s virus outbreak has forced the country’s first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season to be postponed, organisers said on Saturday.

The six-day China Masters was due to start on February 25 at Lingshui, in China’s southern Hainan island. But organisers “considered all necessary health, safety and logistical risks and believe it is sensible to postpone the tournament at this time, said a statement from the Badminton World Federation.

Several players had already withdrawn from the competition, the BWF added.

The virus that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has resulted in 259 deaths and spread to more than two dozen other countries.

Wuhan is scheduled to host the region’s flagship badminton tour event, the Asia Championships, in April.

The BWF said it was too early to “make any final conclusions” about whether to proceed with the event, which is one of the last chances for badminton athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The China Masters joins a growing list of sporting events to be delayed or called off in the wake of the epidemic.

