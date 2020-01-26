Girl dies, four injured in gas cylinder blast

SHEIKHUPURA: A minor girl died while four others scorched when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded here on Saturday.According to details a vendour was selling balloons in village Kala Khatai of Sheikhupura when the gas cylinder exploded.

A five year old girl Aishal died in the blast while four others including Ijaz Ahmad 45, Arshad 32 and two minor girls were injured the blast. The injured were shifted to local hospital where the Ijaz Ahmad was referred to burn unit of Mayo Hospital Lahore due to critical condition. —