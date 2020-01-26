LHC moved against hike in sugar price

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against increase in sugar price. The petitioner said in the petition that after wheat crisis, the sugar mafia has jacked up the sugar price by creating an artificial shortage. “Production of sugar is far beyond the country’s demand and need.” He pleaded to the court to pass orders to initiate crackdown on the hoarders and seek a complete record of sugar stocks, its demand and supply. Furthermore, the petitioner requested the court to pass a ruling to halt export of sugar. He pointed out that sugar had registered Rs10 per kg hike in it price in the past one week, the wholesale rate of the commodity has risen from Rs64 to Rs74 per kg and an acute shortage surfaced in the country.