Academia-industry bond emphasised

Islamabad:Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, rector at the International Islamic University, has said knowledge is the driver of economic progress, all eyes are focused on higher education sector to play an effective role.

“As world commemorates the world education day, we must vow to put academia and industry into a bond so that we be able to solve our issues at our own through education,” he said in a message for the International Day of Education.

Talking about the educational landscape in the country, the rector said the major flaw in our education system is the paucity of funds. He added that it is the need of hour that youth must be nurtured in the light of Islamic teachings. Dr Masoom said youth of the country have proved that they support peace and tranquility.

“The world should know that our message is to preach love, harmony, mutual cooperation and brotherhood,” he said. Dr Masoom said the country’s 56 million young men and women are the real force to deal with problems.

He said instead of thinking about shortcuts, young people should prepare themselves according to contemporary requirements.

Talking about peace in society, the rector said education was the ultimate source to disseminate peace and culture of dialogue among the societies. He said educational institutions must play a role of solution providers. Dr Masoom said the IIU had always focused to teach peace and love for humanity to its students.